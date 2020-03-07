Sunday, March 8
Baseball – Laurens at Red Bank Preseason Invitational (White Knoll, Lexington); Connecticut at Presbyterian, noon; wrestling – Presbyterian men at Southern Conference Championships (Boone, N.C.). softball – Presbyterian at UNC Wilmington (UNCW Invitational), 12:30.
Monday, March 9
Baseball – Ninety Six at Clinton JV (CHS); Landrum at Clinton C (CMS); golf – Greenwood at Laurens (Lakeside), 4:30; Presbyterian men at Cleveland Palmetto Golf Invitational (Aiken), 8:30 a.m.; soccer – Wade Hampton at Laurens, G/B, 5:30; Clinton girls at Cambridge Academy (Greenwood), JV/V, 5:30; Chapman at Clinton boys (CMS), JV/V, 5:30; acrotumbling – Baylor, St. Leo at Presbyterian, 6.
Tuesday, March 10
Basketball – Presbyterian women at Longwood (Big South Tournament, Farmville, Va.), 7; baseball – Laurens at Wade Hampton (Taylors), JV/V, 5; Union County at Clinton JV/V (CHS), 5; Dixie at Clinton C (CMS), 5; Wardlaw at Laurens Academy, 5; Presbyterian at Clemson, 6; softball – Wade Hampton at Laurens, JV/V, 5:30; Union at Clinton, JV/V, 5; Presbyterian at Clemson, 4; tennis – Laurens at Wade Hampton, 5; soccer – Laurens at Dixie, G/B, 5:30; golf – Woodruff at Clinton (Lakeside), 5; Presbyterian men at Cleveland Palmetto Golf Invitational (Aiken), 8:30 a.m.; track – Clinton at Greenwood, 5; lacrosse – American at Presbyterian, 1.
Wednesday, March 11
Softball – Palmetto at Laurens, 5:30; Whitmire at Clinton, JV/V, 5; track – Laurens at Hillcrest meet (Simpsonville), 5; soccer – Clinton at Travelers Rest, 6.
Thursday, March 12
Baseball – Broome at Clinton, JV/V, 5; Clinton C at Broome, 6; Laurens Academy at Richard Winn (Winnsboro), MS/V, 4; softball – Clinton at Union County, JV/V, 5; golf – Clinton at Laurens (Lakeside), 4; tennis – Greenwood at Laurens, 5; Travelers Rest at Clinton, 5; Presbyterian women at Winthrop (Rock Hill), 2; Presbyterian men at UNC Greensboro, 2; soccer – Greenwood at Laurens, G/B, 5:30; Dixie at Clinton girls, JV/V, 5:30; Clinton boys at Providence Athletic Club (Lexington), JV/V, 5:30.
Friday, March 13
Baseball – Wade Hampton at Laurens, JV/V, 5; Clinton at Union County, JV/V, 5; Presbyteriant at Winthrop (Rock Hill), 6; softball – Laurens at Greenwood, JV/V, 5:30; lacrosse – Presbyterian vs. American (Buies Creek, N.C.), noon; tennis – Western Carolina at Presbyterian women, 2.
Saturday, March 14
Baseball – Laurens at Brookland-Cayce (Cayce), JV/V, 10 a.m.; Presbyterian at Winthrop, 3; softball – USC Upstate at Presbyterian (DH), 2; track – Laurens at Westwood Redhawk Invitational (Blythewood), 9 a.m.; Clinton at Chick Fil-A Games (Eastside/Taylors); tennis – Presbyterian men at Campbell (Buies Creek, N.C.); golf – Presbyterian women at Low Country Intercollegiate (Moss Creek/Hilton Head Island).
Sunday, March 15
Baseball – Presbyterian at Winthrop, 1; softball – USC Upstate at Presbyterian, 1; golf – Presbyterian women at Low Country Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.