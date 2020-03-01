Sunday, March 1
Baseball – Notre Dame at Presbyterian, 11 a.m.; softball – Cleveland State at Presbyterian (Scotsman Invitational), 12:15; vs. Wright State, 2:30; golf – Presbyterian women at Kiawah Intercollegiate (Osprey Point, Kiawah Island).
Monday, March 2
Baseball – Laurens JV at Greenwood (Lakelands tournament), 7; Clinton C at Dixie (Due West), 5; soccer – Laurens at J.L. Mann (Greenville), G/B, 5:30; Dixie at Clinton girls, 5:30;
softball – Clinton at Chesnee; golf – Presbyterian women at Kiawah Intercollegiate (Osprey Point, Kiawah Island).
Tuesday, March 3
Basketball – Presbyterian men at Charleston Southern (Big South Tournament), 7; baseball – Laurens Academy at Oconee Christian (Seneca), 4:30; St. John’s at Presbyterian, 2; soccer – Clinton at Laurens, G/B, 5:30; track – Exhibition meet at Laurens girls, 5; golf – Presbyterian women at Kiawah Intercollegiate (Osprey Point, Kiawah Island).
Wednesday, March 4
Basketball – Winthrop at Presbyterian women, 6; baseball – Clinton vs. Saluda (Peach Ridge Invitational Johnston), 7:30; Wofford at Presbyterian, 2; Laurens C vs. Clinton (Lakelands tournament, Greenwood), 5; Laurens JV vs. Emerald (Lakelands tournament), 5; softball – South Carolina State at Presbyterian (DH), 2; tennis – Presbyterian women at Winthrop, 2; UNC Asheville at Presbyterian men, 3.
Thursday, March 5
Baseball – Laurens vs. Lakewood (Red Bank Invitational), 7:30; Laurens Academy at Upstate Bearcats (Spartanburg), MS/V, 4; Clinton JV vs. Spartanburg (Broome tournament, Spartanburg), 8; Clinton C vs. TBA (Greenwood tournament), 6:30; softball – Laurens at Eastside (Taylors); soccer – Dixie at Clinton boys, V/JV), 5:30; Clinton girls at Chapman (Inman), V/JV, 5:30.
Friday, March 6
Basketball – Presbyterian men at Big South Tournament; baseball – Laurens vs. Cane Bay (Red Bank Invitationa), 6; Connecticut at Presbyterian, 2; Clinton C vs. TBA (Greenwood tournament), 5; Clinton JV at Broome (Broome tournament, Spartanburg), 6; softball – Spartanburg at Clinton (Lady Red Devil Invitational), 7:30; Presbyterian vs. Georgetown, 3; vs. North Dakota, 5:30 (UNC Wilmington Invitational); soccer – Laurens at Ninety Six, G/B, 5:30; wrestling – Presbyterian women at National Collegiate Championships (Adrian, Mich.).
Saturday, March 7
Baseball – Laurens vs. TBA (Red Bank Invitational); Clinton vs. TBA (Peach Ridge Invitational); Connecticut at Presbyterian, 2; Clinton JV vs. Dorman, 11 a.m.; vs. Union County, 1 (Broome tournament, Spartanburg); softball – Clinton vs. Whitmire, 9 a.m.; vs. Blacksburg 11; vs. TBA (Lady Red Devil Invitational); Presbyterian at UNC Wilmington, 3; vs. North Dakota, 5:30 (UNCW Invitational); wrestling – Presbyterian women at National Collegiate Championships (Adrian, Mich.); lacrosse – Presbyterian women at Butler (Indianapolis, Ind.), noon.
Sunday, March 8
Basketball – Presbyterian men at Big South finals, 1 p.m.; baseball – Connecticut at Presbyterian, noon; wrestling – Presbyterian men at Southern Conference Championships (Boone, N.C.). softball – Presbyterian at UNC Wilmington (UNCW Invitational), 12:30.
