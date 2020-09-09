Laurens County needs your input. They are planning to place two large signs on I-385 and I-26 and they would like to hear from Laurens County citizens on which sign design should be chosen.
One sign will be on the left bank before the bridge over I-385 at exit 19. The second sign will be on exit 60 coming north into the county on I-26.
A poll has been designed to assist with the sign design selection. Click the link below to vote for your favorite design.
