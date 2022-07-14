Missing 12 year old

Aiden Cox

Your Laurens Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating missing juvenile Aiden Cox.

Aiden is a 12 year old biracial male who stand 5’6 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen last night (7/13) at around 11pm in the Forrest Drive/Arrow Wood Drive areas of Laurens City wearing a white shirt and wearing either brown pants or blue shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aiden Cox please dial 911 or call #LPD at 864-984-3532