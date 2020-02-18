A 38-year-old “cold case” in Twinsburg, Ohio, has led the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to ask for help because of DNA ties to this area
The LCSO was contacted by Detective Eric Hendershott, with the Twinsburg Police Department in reference to the cold case. As a courtesy to that office, the LCSO is sending out the information.
The Twinsburg (Ohio) Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a 1982 John Doe case. The victim, a 20-35 year old African-American male, was found deceased 38 years ago.
What does that have to do with Laurens County? Thanks to the DNA Doe Project and the use of forensic genealogy, the victim, or one or more of his close ancestors, is likely from Laurens County. At the time, Twinsburg was home to a Chrysler stamping plant. If anyone here has any information about the victim’s possible identity, please contact Detective Hendershott at the Twinsburg Police Department at (330) 405-5679.
If you have completed a DNA test, you can help by uploading your DNA to GED Match or FTDNA and opting in for law enforcement matching.
For more information about the DNA Doe Project, please visit dnadoeproject.org.
