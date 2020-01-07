The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying two suspects who allegedly purchased a classic car in Honea Path with a counterfeit check.
The incident occurred on January 1 around 4 p.m. at a Honea Path home.
The suspects bought a red 1976 Chevrolet Corvette using a fraudulent cashier’s check. They arrived in a maroon/black cherry sedan with an unknown tag number, deputies said.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 84-68-CRIME or the non-emergency Laurens County dispatch line at 864-984-2523.
