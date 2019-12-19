The ink isn’t dry. Lots of coaches and administrators have their highlighters and writing utensils out. They’re exchanging emails, text messages and phone calls. Appeals are ahead.
Translation: the South Carolina High School League has distributed the tentative framework for class and regional alignment for 2020-22.
As is it now stands, Laurens District High School will be reclassified from 5A to 4A, and the Raiders will reside in Region 2 along with Eastside, Greenville, Greenwood and Greer. What previously was Region 1-5A has been scattered to the winds. Greenwood and Laurens will remain linked as natural rivals. J.L. Mann, T.L. Hanna and Woodmont will remain in Region 1-5A. Wade Hampton will move to Region 2-5A. Easley and Westside will be in Region 1-4A.
While Laurens will change classes and move from an 8-team region to a 5-team alignment, Clinton High School will remain in Region 3-3A, grouped with three current members – Emerald, Union County and Woodruff – and rejoined by Chapman and Broome.
Mid-Carolina will move to Region 4-3A, and Newberry will move to Region 4-2A.
“I appreciate the hard work and commitment of the staff and the cooperation and patience of the member schools as we worked through the process,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We truly appreciate the time and input from the reclassification/realignment guidelines committee, as well. The newly formed group of individuals provided a wealth of experience and knowledge to assist us with this project.”
Undoubtedly some changes will take place during seven potential opportunities beginning on Jan. 21, 2020, and theoretically concluding on Feb. 26, when the final reclassification/realignment information is to be transmitted to all schools.
Classes 4A and 5A have an organizational meeting on Jan. 21, with 2A and 3A gathering on Jan. 22 and A on Jan. 23.
The executive committees in each class will hear appeals on Jan. 28-30. Appeals to those decisions will take place on Feb. 12. An appellate panel will meet on Feb. 19. Supposedly final reclassification/realignment – that is, barring court actions – is set for the aforementioned date of Feb. 26.
As tentatively configured, the High School League consists of 40 schools in Class 5A (8 regions), 40 in Class 4A (7 regions), 46 in Class 3A (8), 44 in Class 2A (7) and 52 in Class A (7).
All eight 5A regions have five members. Regions in 4A range from five to seven. One 3A region (7) has five members; the rest of have six. Regions in 2A range from five to eight. Five of the seven Class A regions have eight members; the other two have five and seven.
The lack of uniformity in classification and region were justified on a basis of geography and travel.
The High School League’s 220 members are ranked by size, though individual enrollments are not listed because, for the purposes of realignment, only grades 9-11 were counted.
By those rankings, Laurens is the 60th largest school, and Clinton is ranked 105th. The five largest schools, in order, are Wando, Dorman, Summerville, Carolina Forest and Byrnes. The five smallest, in reverse order, are Midlands Stem Charter, S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind, Riverwalk Academy Charter, Calhoun Falls Charter and Polaris Tech Charter.
Ranked by enrollment in Region 2-4A are Greenville (48), Eastside (51), Greenwood (53), Laurens (60) and Greer (78). Region 3-3A, from top to bottom, runs Union County (91), Chapman (98), Clinton (105), Emerald (107), Broome (111) and Woodruff (118).
