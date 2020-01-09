The Laurens County Legislative Delegation met at the Historic Courthouse on Thursday evening for the expressed purpose of filling the soon-to-be vacant position of Veterans’ Affairs Officer, but most of a near-capacity crowd in the old courtroom and current council chamber came to talk about the affairs of veterans in general.
Cary Bolt is staying on until a replacement can be chosen by the legislators. The position is selected by the General Assembly delegation but funded by county government. Bolt has served the county’s veterans for 16-1/2 years and occupied the job for 10 years in both Laurens and Greenwood counties.
Bolt has already stepped down in Greenwood, and that county has already closed its applications, which probably played a role with the meeting being called on this side of the lake.
Sen. Danny Verdin and Reps. Stewart Jones, Mark Willis and Doug Gilliam seemed inclined to continue the practice of having one VA Officer to serve both counties. Gilliam, who raced over from a meeting in Lancaster, arrived a few minutes after the discussions began.
None of Laurens County’s legislators are undivided in their service. Verdin and Willis represent districts in both Laurens and Greenville counties. Jones’ district spills over into Greenwood. Gilliam’s district is mostly in Union County.
Bolt told the legislators that that the state’s Veterans Affairs system is in dire need of upgrades and standardization. He said a common SOP (standard operating procedure) should be in place for all the state’s 46 counties.
“We have serious issues, not in this county, but statewide, in getting our veterans covered,” Gilliam said.
Verdin, while professing to be no expert, said his observation was that the state administration needs “a complete streamlining of the structure.”
Willis noted the existence of different policies in different counties and said, “We need to bring it all under one umbrella.”
At Verdin’s suggestion, the delegation deferred to the expertise of Gilliam and Jones to review county applicants for the VA post.
Also prominently discussed were the bills introduced by Verdin in the Senate and Jones in the House to protect law-abiding gun owners from the “red flag” legislation, adopted by more than a dozen states, that provide for seizure of guns and ammunition from persons deemed as “posing a risk of imminent personal injury to self or others.”
The delegation screened a video presentation on a planned $350,000 veterans’ monument to be situated prominently in front of the Historic Courthouse. An attractive granite model has been designed by Keystone Granite Company of Elberton, Ga. Gilliam, a decorated veteran with 26 years of active military service, said that A. King Dixon II of Laurens, a 22-year veteran of the Marine Corps, was instrumental in putting the details together.
