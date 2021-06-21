Did you know that there is a local organization in the Clinton-Laurens area that helps Laurens County citizens who are battling cancer? No? Well, there is! Let me tell you about it!
THE LAURENS COUNTY CANCER ASSOCIATION is in the heart of Laurens County – just behind the Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital on Medical Ridge Road and is open two days a week (Tuesday and Thursday) to reach out to anyone who is being treated for any type of cancer.
This local, nonprofit organization started because a local citizen, Tim Mann, was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer and needed help from his community and friends.
A group of his closest friends held a 5K Run and named it “Run Like a Mann” to raise funds for Tim, who was no longer able to work. This was the beginning of what became the Laurens County Cancer Association. In 2012 the Cancer Association became an official 501 (C) 3 nonprofit organization and began to help cancer patients in a focused way.
Today, the Laurens County Cancer Association is helping many Laurens County people who find themselves diagnosed with the dreaded disease called CANCER.
Help is given in the form of financial help for fuel assistance, nutritional supplements such as Ensure, medical equipment, wigs, prescription assistance, and household and personal hygiene products. There is also a support group, Wings of Hope, that plans to start having monthly meetings again soon.
So, if you or someone you know has been diagnosed with cancer and needs help to get through this time, please call the Cancer Association at (864) 833-3976 or stop by any Tuesday or Thursday morning between 10 am and 12 noon. Stay in your vehicle and blow your horn.
Currently curbside assistance is being offered. There are only two requirements to receive their help; first, you are currently receiving treatment for cancer, and second, you live in Laurens County.
