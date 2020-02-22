SPARTANBURG – Monmouth’s victory over Presbyterian on Saturday got out of hand in the late innings.
A 10-run seventh will do that.
The Hawks won, 15-2, piling up 17 hits and capitalizing on three Blue Hose errors.
Five Monmouth (3-3) batters collected two hits each, and Dennis Filipovski drove in three runs.
Freshman Kyle Merkle had a pair of PC’s five hits.
Presbyterian (1-5) scored a run in the top of the seventh to pull within three just before the Hawks’ double-digit rally.
The starters got the decisions, and both winning pitcher Rob Hensey (2-0) and loser Reagan Fowler (0-1) struck out six. Presbyterian sent four pitchers to the mound, and Monmouth used three.
The Blue Hose have split the first two of three games in Spartanburg. They shift to Wofford College’s King Field on Sunday for an 11 a.m. game against Manhattan.
