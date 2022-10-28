On October 27, 2022, Laurens Police Department (LPD) Detectives signed warrants on 2 individuals who were involved in burglaries to businesses across multiple jurisdictions. Multiple warrants for Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy of multiple businesses in the city limits of Laurens, including Roma, McDaniel ABC store, Los Reyes and China Star, were signed on Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown.
These two individuals have also been charged across 5 other law enforcement jurisdictions in the upstate closing approximately 50 different burglaries. This investigation was brought to a successful resolution as the result of a multijurisdictional effort between your Laurens Police Department and several neighboring law enforcement agencies.
Commenting on this expansive investigation LPD Chief Keith Grounsell stated “Criminals are mobile and do not care about jurisdictional boundaries, so networking and coordination among law enforcement agencies is essential to apprehend these types of criminals. We are grateful to the partnerships that we currently have and will continue to foster with other law enforcement agencies, both local and federal.”
Both Jenkins and Brown are currently incarcerated in the Greenville County Detention Center (GCDC) and will be brought to Laurens Detention center once they have answered for their charges in Greenville County.
