SPARTANBURG – Presbyterian and Wofford moved their baseball game to the Terriers’ Russell C. King Field, where the weather was better than in Clinton.
The change of venue was unkind to the Blue Hose, who fell 23-5 on Wednesday.
The PC highlight was a pair of homers by senior Tannor Byrd. The lowlights were many.
Wofford (10-3) collected 22 hits in a game marred by a combined seven errors, four of them by the Terriers. The leadoff batter, Mike Brown, went 5-for-6, scored four runs and drove in five. Brennen Dorighi, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter, homered and drove in six runs.
Wofford scored 13 runs before Presbyterian (2-10) got on the board with a single run in the top of the seventh inning. In the bottom half, the Terriers tallied six more.
The starting pitchers got the decisions. Jake Hershman (2-1) was the winner; Kyle Benson (0-2) took the loss. He was the first of seven to take the mound for PC.
Freshman Chase Hughes belted a 3-run homer in Presbyterian’s 4-run eighth inning.
The Blue Hose are back in action beginning on Friday afternoon as they open a 3-game series with UConn beginning at 2 p.m. at PC Baseball Complex.
