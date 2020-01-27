On January 25, at 1:41 pm, Clinton Fire was dispatched to a building on fire at 825 Airport Road.
Clinton Fire units arrived at 1:44 p.m. (within three minutes of dispatch) and found a single-wide mobile home 70 percent engulfed in fire.
At the time of the fire, there were one adult and two children in the residence, and they were able to evacuate safely. Clinton Fire units quickly extinguished the fire, with the assistance of the Joanna Fire Department, and returned to service at 3:14 p.m. on the same day.
A total of 15 firefighters were on scene to bring the fire under control and extinguish. The single-wide mobile home and all contents are a total loss. The origin and cause of the fire was a kerosene heater that malfunctioned. The Red Cross was notified and responded to the scene to assist the family.
