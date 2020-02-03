The Clinton High School AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Student of the Month for January is Shamia Noel. Shamia, a sophomore, is the daughter of Norris Foy.
Shamia is an exemplary student in the classroom. She has a 4.664 grade-point average and is a member of the Beta Club. Shamia is an important part of her school and her community. Outside of school, she attends both Mt. Olive AME Church and Antioch AME Church. While at school, Shamia has been a part of the Yearbook Class and CHAMPS (Communities Helping, Assisting and Motivating Promising Students).
Shamia’s favorite teacher at Clinton High School is Dorothy Alexander, who leads the AVID class. In talking about what makes Mrs. Alexander a great teacher, Shamia said, “Mrs. Alexander helps students. She makes time for you. She cares for you as if you are her own child.”
AVID has been a big part of helping Shamia grow not only as a student, but as a person as well. “I used to be shy,” Shamia said, “but AVID helped me overcome that shyness.”
Mrs. Alexander has noticed how Shamia has moved from being a shy student to the exact opposite, an encourager. “Shamia is very supportive of her classmates and her school,” Mrs. Alexander said.
While she is only halfway through her journey at Clinton High School, Shamia is already looking forward to the future. She is looking at several colleges that she may want to attend, including Duke and Harvard. “I know that I am going to attend a four-year college,” Shamia continued, “and I want to become a lawyer.”
Shamia’s characteristics at Clinton High School will surely serve her well with whatever path she takes after high school. “She is a dedicated student who always strives to do her best. It is a pleasure to teach her,” said Mrs. Alexander.
In her free time, Shamia spends time with family, especially her “Nana,” and enjoys reading. Her favorite book is The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. As a word of advice to those who enjoy reading and movies, Shamia said, “the book is much better than the movie.”
Shamia also offered another piece of advice for students striving to be successful: “Do not procrastinate and get your work done.
“And do that work as great as you possibly can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.