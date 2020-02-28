The University of Notre Dame arrived at the PC Baseball Complex on Friday in their shiny gold batting helmets to score 11 runs in the final three innings and win the Scotch-Irish baseball game against Presbyterian by a score of 13-5.
The Blue Hose, behind 5-2/3 quality innings on the mound by righthander Eric Miles, led 3-2 entering the seventh, but the Fighting Irish feasted on the bullpen. Kyle Benson, the first of four to follow Miles to the mound, gave up five earned runs. Austin Paradis escaped unscathed in a third of an inning, but Darien Rorabeck gave up four runs and Matt Horton yielded two as the Irish collected eight of their 13 hits off the bullpen.
Neither of the runs charged Miles was earned, and Benson (0-1) took the loss.
Zack Prajzner and Jack Alexander each collected three of the Notre Dame (5-2) hits, and Alexander and Niko Kavados each drove in five runs. Kavados belted a pair of homers. Blue Hose pinch-hitter Tannor Byrd hit a solo shot in the ninth.
Tommy Sheehan (3-0), the Notre Dame ace, was the winner despite giving up seven hits and four earned runs.
A 5-run seventh inning erased the Presbyterian (2-7) lead built on a 3-run fifth.
In the fifth, PC scored on an RBI single from Jimmy Marcelli and a 2-run single from Kyle Merkle to give PC its short-lived 3-2 edge.
Kavadas’s 3-run homer in the fatal seventh took care of that.
The Blue Hose and Fighting Irish continue their 3-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m. The teams wrap on Sunday with an 11 a.m. start.
