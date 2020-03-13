Deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup known as Operation Cleanup, with the assistance of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, Bureau of Tobacco and Firearms and Clinton Police Department on Thursday.
“This operation is the result of many months of planning, extensive research and teamwork among agencies,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a statement. “This team always finds a way to get the job done. Many of these individuals have evaded and dodged us for too long, but they are where they belong today. Let me be clear: if you do the crime, we will catch up to you.”
Thirty-eight warrants were issued on the following individuals, with charges listed for those not yet listed in arrest reports:
Anthony Wolfe
Willie Pulley
Quontavious Davis
Alana Teasley
Kelly Lanford, Unlawful Neglect of Children, Contempt of Family Court, Failure to Appear and Pay
James Bailey
Tiesha Young
Tyrez Young
Maria Neal, Driving under Suspension
Joan Suttles, Driving under Suspension, Uninsured Motor Vehicle Violation
Danny Pennington Jr.
Brian Wright
Dean Dalenko
Randy Edwards Jr.
David Choquette
Michael Golden
James Johnson
Sarah Laming
Haley Rehwinkel, Nuisance Ordinance
Marquis Ellis
