Sheriff Don Reynolds

Deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup known as Operation Cleanup, with the assistance of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, Bureau of Tobacco and Firearms and Clinton Police Department on Thursday.

“This operation is the result of many months of planning, extensive research and teamwork among agencies,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a statement. “This team always finds a way to get the job done. Many of these individuals have evaded and dodged us for too long, but they are where they belong today. Let me be clear: if you do the crime, we will catch up to you.”

Thirty-eight warrants were issued on the following individuals, with charges listed for those not yet listed in arrest reports:

Anthony Wolfe

Willie Pulley

Quontavious Davis

Alana Teasley

Kelly Lanford, Unlawful Neglect of Children, Contempt of Family Court, Failure to Appear and Pay

James Bailey

Tiesha Young

Tyrez Young

Maria Neal, Driving under Suspension

Joan Suttles, Driving under Suspension, Uninsured Motor Vehicle Violation

Danny Pennington Jr.

Brian Wright

Dean Dalenko

Randy Edwards Jr.

David Choquette

Michael Golden

James Johnson

Sarah Laming

Haley Rehwinkel, Nuisance Ordinance

Marquis Ellis