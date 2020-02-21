SPARTANBURG – Second baseman Jimmy Marcelli rapped a pair of hits and drove in two runs, leading Presbyterian to its first victory, 6-3 over Brown of the Ivy League, in a Friday afternoon game at Harley Park.
The Blue Hose got a quality start – six innings, seven hits allowed, one earned run, six strikeouts – from Eric Miles (1-0) as they put the Bears away early with two runs apiece in the first and second innings.
Miles won for the 21st time in his career.
Brown (0-1) got three hits from its center fielder, Joe Lomuscio, and two from first baseman Brennan Vasquez. Calvin Farris tripled.
The Bears outhit the Blue Hose, 9-8. Starter Garett Delano took the loss.
Kyle Benson picked up a 3-inning save for Presbyterian (1-4).
Landon Shaw, with a first-inning single, has hit safely in all five PC games to date. Zacchaeus Rasberry doubled and stole the 27th and 28th bases of his career.
The Blue Hose play again at Harley Park against Monmouth on Saturday at noon in the middle game of the weekend series in Spartanburg.
