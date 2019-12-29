ASHEVILLE, N.C. --The UNC Asheville women's basketball team pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Presbyterian College, 54-39, on Saturday afternoon in Kimmel Arena.
Trinity Johnson led the Blue Hose with 13 points, while Asheville's Zip Scott shared game-high honors with 13, as well.
After Johnson tied the game with a layup at 8:35 of the first quarter, 2-2, the offense slowed down over the next several minutes for both teams. After the first quarter, Asheville (7-3, 1-0 Big South) led 13-4.
The Blue Hose offense awakened in the second, outscoring Asheville 10-1 over the first five minutes. Georgia Stockton and Kacie Hall both sank 3-pointers over the run, as PC fought back to tie the game at 14-14, with 5:01 on the clock. The Bulldogs increased their lead back to five points, 24-19, going into halftime.
The Bulldogs’ Brooke Jordan-Brown pulled down an impressive 23 rebounds to go with eight points.
Asheville shot 21-56 (.375) compared to just 14-59 (.237) for Presbyterian (4-6, 0-1). The Bulldogs also led in rebounds, 50-32, and points in the paint, 28-20. The Blue Hose scored more points off turnovers, 14-7, committed fewer turnovers, 18-8.
