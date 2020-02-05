SPARTANBURG – USC Upstate pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Presbyterian College women's basketball team, 70-60, on Tuesday night at the G.B. Hodge Center.
Brianna Lewis scored 20 points for the Spartans and Riley Popplewell added 19.
Trinity Johnson scored a game-high 25 points for the Blue Hose.
Popplewell started the scoring with a layup 14 seconds into the game as Upstate (7-14, 2-10 Big South) took a 2-0 lead. Tionna Carter replied with a layup, and Jade Compton’s3-pointer at 8:11 gave PC a 5-2 lead. The game would be back-and-forth until a 6-1 run by the Spartans gave the home team a 16-14 lead at the first break.
Layups from Compton and Carter gave PC an 18-16 lead with 9:14 left in the half. Upstate took a four point lead, 24-20, following a three from Brianna Lewis at 4:41. The Blue Hose then used a 6-0 run over the next two minutes to regain the lead, 26-24, following a pair of layups from Carter and one from Johnson. The Spartans hit two big threes in the final minutes of the half and led 34-28 after 20 minutes.
Presbyterian (7-14, 3-9) used an early 11-4 run in the third quarter to make it a one-point game, 39-40, with 5:30 on the clock. Johnson scored all 11 points for PC during the four-minute run. The Blue Hose also closed the quarter with a 6-0 run to regain the lead, 49-48. Kacie Hall had a fast-break layup, Tess Santos sank a big 3-pointer, and Carter connected on a free throw.
Popplewell scored the first five points of the fourth to give the Spartans a 53-49 lead with 8:57 to play. Following a pair of free throws from Johnson, Upstate used a 9-0 run to grow their lead to 11 points, 62-51, with 2:17 to play. Overall, PC's offense went cold in the fourth, sinking just 2-of-17 shots (.118), while Upstate sank 7-of-11 shots (.636) to pull away.
Anda Kuzmina had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists for USC Upstate, which snapped a 10-game losing streak.
Presbyterian stays on the road for a game at Longwood on Saturday, February 8, beginning at noon on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.