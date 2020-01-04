Longwood's Dayna Rouse scored seven of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Lancers held off the Presbyterian College women's basketball team, 71-60, at Templeton Center on Saturday afternoon.
Jade Compton ecorded a double-double with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blue Hose.
Presbyterian (4-8, 0-3 Big South) took over the second quarter and held Longwood (6-5, 2-0) to just six points on two baskets and a pair of free throws. The Blue Hose scored 20 points with a balanced offense and led, 33-27, lead at halftime.
PC opened the fourth with a 4-0 run behind a layup from Compton and pair of free throws from Tionna Carterto make it a 1-possession game, 53-51, with 8:29 to play. After a three-point play from Rouse, Hall hit her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit back to two, 56-54, with 6:32 remaining. However, Longwood sank eight free throws to end the game and hold on for the victory.
Compton’s double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds) was the team's first of the season.
Presbyterian remains at home to host Hampton on Monday, January 6. The 6 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.