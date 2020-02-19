Tionna Carter led all scorers with a career-best 24 points as the Presbyterian College women's basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Gardner-Webb, 64-49, on Tuesday night at Templeton Center.
Carley Plentovich scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs, who dropped both their Big South games against the Blue Hose this year.
Jade Compton of PC added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds for PC.
The Blue Hose opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 33-23 lead following a layup from Trinity Johnson at 6:38. Carter sank back-to-back layups and Hall added another three during the run. Gardner-Webb (14-11, 9-7 conference) snapped a 4-minute scoring drought and used a 7-2 run that was capped by Carley Plentovich's only three of the game, at 3:33, to make it a 5-point margin, 35-30. Johnson and Carter combined with multiple baskets to hold the visitors at bay headed into the fourth, 42-34.
Presbyterian (10-15, 6-10) pulled away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 18 points on multiple occasions. Carter added nine points and Johnson eight
Presbyterian travels to Hampton on Saturday for a 5 p.m. matchup that will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.