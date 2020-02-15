Charleston Southern brought only one win its first 14 Big South women’s basketball games to Templeton Center, and Presbyterian took full advantage of the Buccaneers’ misfortunes with a 76-53 victory on Saturday.
Presbyterian (9-15, 5-10 conference) made nine 3-pointers in the second half to pull away. Kacie Hall paced four Blue Hose in double figures with a game-high 19 points, including 5-of-6 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Ahlea Myers led the Bucs with 12 points.
Hall contributed nine points during a 13-0 third-quarter run that saw the Blue Hose erase a 4-point deficit and take a 9-point lead
Trinity Johnson finished in double figures (17 points) for the 21st time this season and 10th consecutive game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.