Senior Night at Templeton was fantastic for Presbyterian College’s women’s basketball team on Wednesday evening.
Tionna Carter scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and seniors Kacie Hall and Riley Hemm sank four 3-pointers each, and the Blue Hose blew out Winthrop,, 88-54.
Presbyterian (11-18, 7-13 Big South) had separate 10-0 runs in the first half and led 45-21 at halftime.
The Blue Hose maintained the 24-point lead after three quarters and led by as many as 38 in the fourth.
The 88 points scored by PC were a program best against a Big South opponent. The team previously scored 84 points in a double-overtime win against Coastal Carolina in 2015.
PC shot 52 percent from the field, including 12 3-pointers, while Winthrop (11-17, 8-11) shot 42 percent and only sank three threes. The Blue Hose held the rebounding edge 33-32, posted nine fewer turnovers, 17-26, and assisted on more than twice the baskets, 23-10.
Kem Nwabudu led the Eagles with 12 points.
Presbyterian awaits the first round of the Big South Tournament on Tuesday, March 10. Several conference teams have one additional game remaining that will be played on Saturday.
