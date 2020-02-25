The Presbyterian College football team will play five home games as a part of its 2020 schedule, announced by athletic director Rob Acunto on Tuesday.
The Blue Hose will play the 2020 season as an NCAA Division I, FCS independent before transitioning to the FCS Pioneer Football League in 2021.
"Facing four opponents for the first time, playing six road games, including a flight to San Antonio [and] competing against two future Pioneer Football League opponents exemplifies [the] the 2020 football schedule was designed to help prepare PC for competition in the PFL in 2021," Acunto said. "The team's improvement throughout all of last season resulted in winning two of [its] last three games, and that has the coaches and players feeling very good about the entire 2020 schedule. I encourage all of our fans to 'Take Pride in PC' by coming to see the team play this fall."
PC opens the 2020 season on September 3 as the Blue Hose travel to Morehead (Ky.) State for a Thursday night matchup to kick off the season. It is the first all-time meeting between the Blue Hose and the Eagles.
The Blue Hose travel to Charlotte on September 12 to face Johnson C. Smith. Similar to the Morehead State matchup, it will be the first all-time meeting with the Bulls.
Presbyterian returns home for its home opener on September 19 against the University of Virginia-Wise for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Family Weekend at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
After the home opener, PC returns to the road for a contest against Gardner-Webb on September 26. PC earned a 24-14 win over the Runnin' Bulldogs in the last meeting between the two teams.
PC returns home for a matchup on October 3 against Stetson that is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Clinton. The game will serve as Scotsman Club Day. The Blue Hose and Hatters have had their last two games canceled due to hurricanes.
The team hits the road once again as they head to Incarnate Word (Texas) on October 10 for a first meeting between the two teams.
The Blue Hose, following a bye week, will return home for a meeting with Erskine on October 24 with kickoff slated for 2:30 p.m. The game will serve as homecoming for Presbyterian.
PC heads to Campbell on Halloween for a 1 p.m. kickoff before traveling to Furman for a game on November 7 against the Paladins.
The Blue Hose return home for their final pair of games in 2020. Merrimack visits Bailey Memorial Stadium on November 14. The home stretch wraps up with a matchup against Virginia University of Lynchburg on November 21 to finish out the 2020 campaign.
Date
Opponent
Time
Promotion
Sep. 3
at Morehead State
TBD
Sep. 12
at Johnson C. Smith
TBD
Sep. 19
UVA-Wise
7:00 pm
Family Weekend
Sep. 26
at Gardner-Webb
TBD
Oct. 3
Stetson
1:00 pm
Scotsman Club Day
Oct. 10
at Incarnate Word
TBD
Oct. 17
Bye
Oct. 24
Erskine
2:30 pm
Homecoming
Oct. 31
at Campbell
1:00 pm
Nov. 7
at Furman
TBD
Nov. 14
Merrimack
1:00 pm
Military Appreciation
Nov. 21
Virginia University of Lynchburg
1:00 pm
