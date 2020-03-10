FARMVILLE, Va. – Shamani Stafford scored a season-high 22 points and Trinity Johnson added 21 as Presbyterian’s women’s basketball team advanced in the first round of the Hercules Tire Big South Tournament, defeating Longwood, 82-73.
Kayla McMakin led the Lancers with 26.
PC (12-18) built to a double-digit lead in the second quarter, 28-18, following a jumper from Stafford at 6:48. Two quick baskets from Longwood cut into the lead, but another three from Stafford capped a 5-0 run to give PC a 33-22 lead at 5:20. McMakin hit her third and fourth threes of the game as Longwood cut the lead back down to five points, 35-30, with 1:23 before halftime. Kacie Hall sank her third three of the game just before the break to give PC a 40-30 lead.
Presbyterian continued to hit big baskets and answer every Longwood run in the third quarter. Johnson and Stafford each had eight points in the quarter, and the Blue Hose increased their lead to as many as 16 points, 67-51, with nine seconds to play. However, McMakin beat the buzzer with a three and sparked the Lancers’ mild fourth-quarter push.
Presbyterian College shot 55 percent compared to just 39 for Longwood. The Blue Hose connected on 18-of-19 free throws, while the Lancers sank just 14-of-21. Longwood (12-18) had a slight advantage in rebounds, 35-32.
No. 9 Presbyterian College advances to play No. 1 Campbell on Thursday night in Buies Creek, N.C. The 7 p.m. game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
