On Monday, Clinton Fire was dispatched at 10:23 a.m. to 302 Elizabeth Street for a report of a structure fire.
Within one minute, at 10:24 a.m., Clinton Fire arrived at the residence, with 12 fire personnel, two engines and support equipment, to find a single-story, single-family dwelling with moderate smoke showing out of the front door. Additional assistance was provided by Joanna Fire Department, with six personnel and one engine, and Laurens County Fire Service provided two personnel within a short period of time after first arriving units.
Upon arrival, units with Clinton Fire were advised that all occupants were out of the house, but unfortunately needed to be evaluated by Laurens County EMS for smoke exposure. Clinton Fire units were able to make quick entry into the residence, extinguish the fire and perform a search of the residence to ensure all occupants were accounted for. Initial reports were that the fire was contained to the room of origin, and secondary searches and overhaul confirmed that the residence is salvageable.
After talking to the occupant and after an investigation took place, it was determined that the fire was due to furniture being placed too close to a gas heater. It is important to remember that furniture needs to be placed at a minimum of three feet from a heat source to allow the radiant heat to dissipate before reaching the furniture. It is unfortunate that this happened today, but with the quick response from Clinton Fire units, along with the great working relationship with Laurens County, this house is able to be repaired and no serious injuries were sustained.
