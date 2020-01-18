Carlik Jones scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, leading Radford to a 75-64 victory on Saturday over Presbyterian at Templeton center.
Radford shot over 50 percent for the game, including 57 percent in the second half, and used a late run to break open a close game. Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose with 13 points and six rebounds.
The first half saw five ties and no lead greater than five as both teams matched basket for basket. Radford broke a 16-16 tie midway through the first half with a Travis Fields 3-pointer and a Donald Hicks jumper, putting the visitors ahead, by five, 21-16, with 7:50 to go. The Blue Hose answered with a 9-2 run, helped by five from Michael Isler, to take a 25-23 lead with 3:44 on the clock. A back-and-forth battle, Radford came back with a 9-2 run to retake a 5-point lead, 27-32, just over a minute to go. Hightower’slayup at the 52-second mark trimmed the margin to three, but Chyree Walker hit a free throw with 36 seconds to go and posted a dunk as time expired to put Radford on top at intermission, 35-29.
A 9-2 run to open the second half, which included four Zeb Graham and a 3-pointer from Jenkins, gave the home team a 1-point lead, 38-37, 16:48 left. It was short-lived as Hicks connected on his second 3-pointer of the night as part of a 7-1 spurt, put the Highlanders ahead by six, 45-39 with 13:45 on the clock.
Another Hicks 3-pointer, this won at the 9:04 mark, gave the Highlanders their first double-digit lead, 56-46. Jenkins responded with a free throw and 3-pointer to cut the margin, but back-to-back layups by Jones made it a 10-point game again. Trailing by 14, Ben Drake hit a layup and free throw with just over two to play to cut the lead to just 11, but Hicks answered with his fifth 3-pointer of the night, making it a 14-point game again, 73-59, with 1:41 remaining. The Blue Hose kept fighting, cutting it to 11 again off an Isler dunk, but it was too little, too late as Radford snapped PC's 5-game winning streak.
Drake scored 11 points. Hightower record a career-best three steals.
PC drops to 7-11 overall and 4-1 in the Big South, while Radford improves to 10-7, 5-0.
