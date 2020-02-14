RADFORD, Va. – For the first time, the Presbyterian men’s basketball team dropped below .500 in Big South Conference play as Radford splashed 10 3-pointers en route to an 81-71 victory over the Bue Hose at Dedmon Center on Thursday night.
Devin Hutchinson and Carlik Jones led Radford with 17 points apiece. Devine Eke led all players with 10 rebounds for the Highlanders.
PC’s Cory Hightower led all scorers with 21 points, hitting 8-of-16 field goals.
The Blue Hose got out to an early 7-3 lead after a layup from Chris Martin at the 16:19 mark of the first half. Radford answered with an 8-2 run over the next three minutes to take an 11-9 advantage. The teams traded mini-runs over the next three minutes with the Highlanders taking an 18-16 lead with 10:20 remaining in the first half. The hosts used an 11-4 spurt behind three 3-pointers to take a 29-20 advantage. PC scored the half’s final six points to pull to within 38-35 at the half.
Radford (16-9, 11-2 conference) opened the second half scoring the first six points to take a 44-35 lead with 17:31 to play in the game. PC (9-17, 6-7) kept the deficit within single digits over the next six minutes before a 9-3 burst from the Highlanders gave them a 53-41 lead. The Blue Hose cut the lead to nine in the final minute but could pull no closer.
J.C. Younger surpassed 1,000 career points with a basket late in the first half and scored 13 in the game.
