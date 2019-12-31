RADFORD, Va. --Amele Ngwafang scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebound to lead Radford past Presbyterian 52-42, in Big South women’s basketball on Tuesday afternoon at Dedmon Center.
Trinity Johnson led the Blue Hose with a game-high 15 points and career-best six steals.
The Highlanders pulled away with a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter, aided by eight free throws. PC's Tionna Carter also nearly secured a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Johnson scored the first two baskets of the game, giving PC (4-7, 0-2 Big South) an early 4-0 lead with 7:25 on the clock. Radford (3-7, 1-0) countered with a 9-0 run over the next four minutes. The Highlanders led 10-6 after one quarter.
Kacie Hall tied the game at 20-20 with a layup at 8:26 in the third. It would stay a one-possession game up until a 5-0 run by Radford at the end of the quarter, which gave the Highlanders a 33-29 lead.
Johnson hit a clutch three with 3:09 to play, and Jade Compton made it a 1-possession game, 42-39, with a free throw at 2:39. However, Radford was able to weather the storm and outscore PC 12-3 down the stretch, connecting on eight free throws.
Radford's Khiana Johnson also scored 14 points and connected on 3-of-5 3-pointers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.