UNION – The Clinton High girls took control at the outset and defeated Union County, 58-45, behind three players who combined to score 44 points.
Tinique Austin scored 18, De’Shanti Watts 15 and Taneal Evans 11 as the Red Devils (16-4, 5-1) kept pace with Woodruff at the top of the Region 3-3A standings.
Also making an impression in the scorebook were Payton Price-Walker (8), Grayson Taylor (4) and Serenity Baker (2).
Clinton tried 37 free throws and hit 20.
LaKayvia Land led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points.
Union County (4-13, 2-4) committed 23 fouls in the game to Clinton’s nine.
The Yellow Jackets won the boys’ game, 90-46, as Clinton fell to 1-19, 0-6 in region play.
