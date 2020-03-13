Clinton shut out Dixie, 3-0, in what girls’ soccer coach Joe Benson termed “an exciting display of toughness and athleticism.”
With the amount of first-half contact, Benson said it looked more like a high school football game than a soccer match and the Red Devils and Hornets were scoreless at the half.
Freshman Rachel Vondergeest scored Clinton’s first of goal of the evening. Senior, and “attacking player of the game” Abby Collins scored two more unassisted goals to put the match out of reach.
Clinton would not have been able to post its third straight shutout without the play of its defense. Captained by seniors Kaitey Threat and Ava Machione, the defense only allowed two shots on goal, which keeper Susanna Frazier defended with ease.
The defensive player of the game was freshman Emily Guzman.
The boys’ soccer team split games against Providence Athletic Club and Travelers Rest.
At Red Bank Athletic Complex in Lexington on Thursday, the Providence Panthers won 3-0, but th game was scoreless until just before halftime when the host team scored on a long lob shot over the Red Devil keeper.
The Red Devils were unable to capitalize on several scoring opportunities, and Providence scored a pair of late goals.
On Wednesday night, Clinton won on the road, 2-1, at Travelers Rest. All the scoring occurred in the first half, and the Devildogs broke on top.
J.P. Snelgrove put the Red Devils on the board with with a goal assisted by Luke Mann, and the two repeated the feat to give Clinton the lead.
Colby Suber repeatedly foiled TR scoring opportunities in the latter half, allowing Clinton to win its second match of the young season.
