After spotting Clinton a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Union County roared to a 17-6 baseball victory over the Red Devils Tuesday night.
The Yellow Jackets opened the Region 3-3A season by scoring 11 runs in the third inning and six in the fifth. Five of the runs scored on bases-loaded walks, and Kaleb Small belted a bases-clearing double, scoring three more. T.J. Betenbaugh singled in runs twice, beginning and ending the scoring.
Garrison Hendrix was the winning pitcher with relief help from Connor Goings.
Blake Smith was the losing pitcher for the Red Devils, lasting 2-1/3 innings on the hill. He allowed four hits and six runs while striking out four. Smith was Clinton’s leading hitter, belting a grand slam in the fourth inning. The Red Devils added a run in the fifth but fell one shy of extending the contest, which was decided by a 10-run rule after Union scored six in the top of the inning. Smith went 2-for-3 in the game.
The Yellow Jackets outhit Clinton, 12-6, with Betenbaugh and Willie Jeter each collecting three.
The games at the sub-varsity level came out better as the Red Devils edged the Yellow Jackets and the C team swept a doubleheader from Dixie, 12-3 and 8-4.
Union County’s Adelynn Ferrell tossed a no-hitter in the Yellow Jackets’ 11-0 softball victory over Clinton on Tuesday night at CHS.
Ferrell walked one, Nigeria Johnson, and hit two Red Devil batters, Grayson Taylor and Maddi Wood.
Only six of the 10 runs charged to Clinton’s Kate Marshall were earned. Taylor pitched the final inning of the game, which was shortened to five innings by a 10-run rule.
Clinton lost for the first time in five games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.