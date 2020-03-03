The soccer teams, girls and boys, of Laurens and Clinton met on the less rain-soaked turf of K.C. Hanna Stadium on Tuesday, as the LDHS soccer field was largely under water. The visiting Red Devils won both. The Clinton girls edged the Raiders, 1-0, and the boys came from behind to win, 6-4.
In the girls’ game, Clinton was on the offensive for most of the first half, but neither team managed to score.
Senior Kaitey Threatt and junior Daniela Elizondo-Rios excelled on defense for Clinton, and another senior, midfielder Abby Collins, gave the Red Devils the only goal they would need from 18 yards out midway through the latter half on a cross shot. Clinton started four freshmen: Lois Cooper, M.C. Dailey, Emily Guzman and Rachel Vondergeest.
Laurens took a 2-0 lead to halftime of the boys’ game and added a third score in the first few minutes of the second half. Midfielder Luke Mann spurred the rally with a long free kick into the net. He wound up with two goals, along with J.P. Snelgrove, Patrick Nelson and Zeke Case.
For the Raiders, Bryan Diaz and Jesus Esperanza-Carrizales each scored two goals and were credited with an assist, as was Jesus Esperanza-Carrizales. In goal, Douglas Velasquez made five saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.