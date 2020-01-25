WOODRUFF – Zavin Jeter led Woodruff with 13 points as the Wolverines stepped to the front of Region 3-3A girls’ basketball with a 42-28 victory over Clinton.
M.G. Runyan and Kaliyah Gilliam each scored 10 as Woodruff (16-5, 4-1 region) forged a tie and claimed the tie-breaker, at least for now. The Wolverines formed a cushion with 15-8 lead at the end of a quarter, extended the lead to nine (25-16) at halftime and after three quarters (33-24) then put Clinton (15-4, 4-1) away in the fourth.
“We couldn’t get the shots to fall,” CHS head coach John Gardner said. “Both teams played hard.”
De’Shanti Watts led the Red Devils with nine points, though she hit only 1-of-7 free-throw tries. Tinique Austin scored eight but made 4-of-6 free throws. Other Clinton scorers were Grayson Taylor (4), Payton Price-Walker (4) and Taneal Evans (3).
Woodruff also leads the region in boys’ basketball, and with Clinton’s cupboard bare, the Wolverines’ 70-55 victory was no surprise. Zy Scott and Matt Darnell each scored 17 points for Woodruff (12-6, 5-0), which led by 21 points (34-13) at halftime.
Austin Copeland scored 11 and Konnor Richardson 10 for Clinton (1-18, 0-5). Wil Stewart hit three 3-pointers en route to nine. Other Red Devil scorers were Davis Wilson (8), Justin Copeland (8), Wilson Wages (4), Kimon Quarles (3) and Danny Kinard (2).
“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean and made too many turnovers in the first half,” Clinton coach Eddie Romines said. “We looked like a completely different team in the second half.
“For us, there is a lot of basketball to be played, and we can turn this season around if we continue to play like we did in the second half tonight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.