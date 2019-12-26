CHAPIN – North Charleston’s Darjawuan Brown scored 27 points – seven 2’s, three 3’s and 4-of-4 free throwns – and Clinton couldn’t keep up in Thursday’s opener in the Claw Classic, a 3-day tournament hosted by Chapin High School.
The Cougars outscored the Red Devils 23-11 in the fourth quarter and won by a score of 64-46. Clinton (1-8) will face Dreher on Friday at 3 p.m.
Wil Stewart led the Red Devils with 10 points, hitting 3-pointers in the first and fourth quarters, a 2-pointer in the third and a pair of free throws in the second.
Jalen Ruff scored eight points. Austin Copeland, Jadden Copeland and Konnor Richardson each scored six, while C.K. Vance chipped in four, and Kimon Quarles. Ty Shelton and Wilson Wages all added two.
Only six players took the floor for North Charleston (5-4). Nine scored for Clinton.
Trenton Bonnett scored 12 points for the Cougars, who will face Batesburg-Leesville on Friday at 6.
