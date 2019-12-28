CHAPIN – For the third day in a row, an opposition player scored 20 points or more, and for the third day in a row, Clinton came home empty from the Claw Classic.
Led by Niko Austin’s 20, Pelion defeated the Red Devils, 54-39, on Saturday at the boys’ basketball tournament hosted by Chapin High School. Clinton (1-10) fell to North Charleston and Dreher in its first two contests.
“We are playing hard but struggling to score,” Clinton head coach Eddie Romines said. “We’re playing a lot of guys new to varsity basketball this year, but we’re improving and we’re going to get better.”
Jadden Copeland scored 13 points and Austin Copeland had 10 as the Red Devils trailed, 25-12, at halftime and 48-25 after three quarters.
Jalen Ruff and Kimon Quarles each scored five points, Wil Stewart had three, Wilson Wages chipped in a pair and Konnor Richardson scored one.
The best news for the Red Devils was that they hit 15-of-20 free throws. The worst was that they hit only 10 shots from the floor in the entire game.
Deshantez Gray also scored in double figures for the Panthers, hitting 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.