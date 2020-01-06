It wasn’t a bad night for basketball at Clinton High School Monday.
John Gardner’s girls avenged an earlier loss, and Eddie Romines’ young boys played a much bigger Southside Christian squad tough to the very end.
De’Shanti Watts, who had been slumping offensively, emerged to score 14 points as the Red Devils defeated the Sabres by a score of 40-23. Southside Christian (6-1) won the earlier game, 61-55, in Simpsonville, and the Clinton (10-3) girls have won six games in a row since.
It’s hard to defeat a team that takes 32 more shots (60-28), grabs 23 more rebounds (43-20) and commits eight fewer turnovers (12-20).
“Tonight we really put the focus on defense,” Gardner said. “They scored 61 on us the first game.
“You hold your opponent to 12 points through three quarters, you’re going to give yourself a good chance.”
Clinton hit 19 of those 60 shots (.317), but the Sabres hit just 6-of-28 (.214). The Red Devils led 6-2 after a quarter, 16-6 at halftime and 32-12 after three quarters.
Hannah Fuller led Southside Christian with 10 points. Jennifer Wu, who played previously at Laurens Academy, added five.
After Watts, Clinton scoring was in a notably tight descending order: Tinique Austin (7), Serenity Baker (6), Taneal Evans (5), Dana Kinard (4) and Payton Price-Walker (4). Kinard put an exclamation point on the victory by scoring the final basket with two seconds on the clock. At the beginning, the Sabres didn’t score their first points until 6 minutes, 39 seconds into the game.
Romines has been saying that his young team – several were just added to the varsity over the holidays – was getting better, and the performance against Southside Christian (6-1) was proof. Clinton had no answer for Malik Joseph, the Sabres’ athletic forward, and Ian Thomson, who stood 6-8 in the post. Joseph scored 27 points and Thomson 17.
Southside Christian held off the surging Red Devils, 63-61, after outscoring them 20-10 in the third quarter to take a 46-38 lead. An Austin Copeland basket pulled Clinton (1-12) to within three points with 32.5 seconds remaining, but the Red Devils got no closer until Kimon Quarles hit the game’s final basket at the buzzer.
Nine of Clinton’s 23 field goals were 3-pointers, four by Wil Stewart. The Red Devils shot .442 from the field (23-52), while the Sabres hit .411 (23-56). Only two of Southside Christian’s 23 field goals were 3-pointers. The Sabres hit 15-of-23 free throws, while Clinton converted 6-of-11.
Unsurprisingly, the Sabres won the rebounding battle, 39-28.
Seven Red Devils scored, led by Jadden Copeland with 16 points. Stewart added 12 and Quarles 10. Also scoring were Davis Wilson (8), C.K. Vance (6), Copeland (5) and Konnor Richardson (4).
“We played hard,” Romines said. “We played good defense.
“We did some good things on offense. We cut our turnovers down. What I’m most proud of is that we’re competing.”
The Clinton teams have two more home dates this week, taking on Powdersville Tuesday and opening Region 3-3A play on Friday against Union County.
