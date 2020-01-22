GREENWOOD – De’Shanti Watts pumped in 30 points – 12 old-fashioned, 2-point field goals and 6-of-10 fouls shots – to lead the Clinton (15-3, 4-0 Region 3-3A) girls’ basketball team past Emerald, 56-47, on Tuesday night.
The Vikings defeated the Red Devil boys, 64-49.
In addition to Watts’ 30, Taneal Evans and Payton Price-Walker chipped in 10 each, accounting for all but six of the points passed around to Grayson Taylor (4) and Tinique Austin (2).
“Emerald came out and hit some tough shots early,” Clinton head coach John Gardner said. “We weathered the storm and executed better in the second half. Emerald is a very good offensive team.”
Lauren Livingston led Emerald (8-5, 1-3) with 18 points, and Xeonna Hankinson scored 12.
The boys’ game slipped away from Clinton (1-17, 0-4) in the final four minutes.
“We were up one,” head coach Eddie Romines said. “Several turnovers led to our defeat. It’s a shame because we played so hard and so well at times.”
Zacoyeis Elmore led Emerald (4-14, 2-2) with 23, in no small part because he hit 13-of-19 free throws. Shep Forrester had 16.
Konnor Richardson led the Red Devils with 13 points, including a 5-for-5 night at the free-throw lie. Also scoring were Wil Stewart (9), Austin Copeland (7), Davis Wilson (6), Wilson Wages (6), Justin Copeland (5) and Kimon Quarles (3).
