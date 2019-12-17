NINETY SIX – The Clinton girls’ basketball team encountered little resistance on a visit to Ninety Six, defeating the Wildcats, 56-13, behind 13 points from Asia Boyd and 11 from Tinique Austin.
Ninety Six turned the tables in the boys’ contest, racing past the Red Devils, 68-40.
John Gardner’s girls improved to 6-3, shutting out the Wildcats, 12-0, in the first quarter and advancing their edge to 26-15 at halftime.
Jada Newson led Ninety Six with seven points.
The rest of Clinton’s scorers were De’Shanti Watts with nine points, Taneal Evans with eight, Grayson Taylor with six, Dana Kinard with three, and three players – Payton Price-Walker, Serenity Baker and Alexis McGown – each with two.
“We’re still missing too many easy shots,” Gardner said, “but overall, we played well, and it started with defense. We’re ready to finally get in a few days of practice.”
Ninety Six overwhelmed the Clinton boys from the outset, piling up a 41-17 lead at halftime.
Andy Threlkeld scored 21 points, followed by 17 from Logan Bruce, 11 by Jack Waldrop and 10 by Josh Booker.
Konnor Richardson ad Jadden Copeland each scored 11 points to lead the Red Devils. Tylon Scurry scored seven, Kimon Quarles three, and four players – C.K. Vance, Austin Copeland, Taliek Fuller, and Wilson Wages – each chipped in two.
