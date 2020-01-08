Led by De’Shanti Watts’ 17 points and 11 from Tinique Austin, the Clinton girls won their seventh straight game at home, 46-25, over Powdersville on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the boys’ team lost its 10th straight, with the Patriots pulling away in the second half to win, 64-43.
Watts scored eight points in the first quarter, four in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth. Austin scored 10 of her 11 in the second and third quarters.
“Powdersville is a solid team,” girls’ coach John Gardner said. “We had a great full team effort.”
Clinton (11-3) opens Region 3-3A play at home against Union County on Friday.
The rest of the Red Devil scoring was by Asia Boyd (6), Taneal Evans (4), Grayson Taylor (4), Dana Kinard (2) and Payton Price-Walker (2).
The Red Devils led by only a point at the end of the first quarter and eight at halftime. Clinton outscored Powdersville 21-8 in the second half.
Drayton Burton scored 31 points in the Powdersville boys’ rout. The Patriots outscored the Red Devils 19-4 in the fourth quarter.
“We played a really good first half,” said head coach Eddie Romines, “and then struggled offensively in the second half.”,
Clinton (1-13) got 12 points from Davis Wilson, who splashed in four 3-pointers. The rest of the Red Devil scoring was divided among Konnor Wilson (9), Wil Stewart (9), Jadden Copeland (6), C.K. Vance (3), Austin Copeland (2) and Justin Copeland (2).
