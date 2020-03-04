A former Captain with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and current School Resource Officer at the Laurens City Police Department announced his candidacy for Sheriff on Monday of last week.
Originally from Joanna, Ted Richardson served at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office from 1993 until he departed to join the Laurens City Police Department in 2017. He currently serves as a School Resource Officer at Laurens Elementary School. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office, Richardson served as Road Deputy, Road Patrol Supervisor, Captain of Uniform Patrol, and Captain of Community Services Division. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office, he worked extensively in the Narcotics Unit and assisted with numerous Criminal Investigations.
Richardson says that his unique background in all aspects of law enforcement over his 27 years has given him the crucial experience needed to lead as Sheriff and to develop strategies that make our community a safer place to live.
As Sheriff, Richardson intends to bring experienced, stable, dependable leadership back to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. He has a strong belief in community-oriented policing and in the concept of policing the criminals, not terrorizing the law-abiding citizens. Richardson also plans to bring back the DARE program, along with implementing the Alive at 25 program in high schools and establishing a Vehicle Fatality Task Force.
He also plans to restructure the Investigative Division to include two investigative units, a Property Crimes Unit and a Crimes Against People Unit. Richardson says this “two-pronged” approach will greatly improve the efficiency of the Investigative Division. Other plans include tackling the drug problem in Laurens County by increasing the number of Narcotics Investigators to at least three. Richardson Believes this will help combat the undeniable influx of illicit narcotics into Laurens County over the last few years.
In his announcement Richardson stated, “I have invested my entire career in Laurens County Law Enforcement and my entire adult life into our community. My children were born here and attended the schools here. I truly believe that when all aspects of our community are working together to solve problems, the sky is the limit for the success of our county.
“When our schools, our churches, our businesses, our local governments and law enforcement with the right leadership, are all working together. We are stronger. Because of my unwavering belief in our community and the strategies and programs that I plan to bring to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, I am proudly announcing my candidacy for Sheriff of Laurens County.”
