Senior Konnor Richardson was Clinton High’s lone representative on the 12-member, Region 3-3A boys’ basketball all-star team.
Richardson was by far the most consistent Red Devil in a season in which an extraordinarily young squad slumped to a 1-23 record, falling in all 10 region contests. Clinton had advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.
While averaging 7.2 points per game, Richardson grabbed 9.4 rebounds per game and blocked an average of 2.7 shots.
Richardson plays football, basketball and baseball and was the CHS Male Athlete of the Year for 2018-19.
Ladarius Jeffries of Union County was named region Player of the Year.
Joining Jeffries and Richardson on the all-region team were Ty Eison and K.J. McCluney of Union, Darian Bookman and Shelton Brooks of Mid-Carolina, Zay Chalmers and Zac Chalmers of Newberry, Zacoyeis Elmore and Shep Forrester of Emerald and Marquel Evins and Deon Bartley of Woodruff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.