The scene was a bit like the old television show This Is Your Life.
The former athletics director of Clinton High School, Nickie Templeton, walked into the gymnasium from the lobby during the Fall & Winter Sports Athletics Award Program on Thursday night. Templeton, who now works at Woodmont, played on a junior varsity basketball team coached by Sara Jo Hellams back in 1996-97.
When John Gardner became head coach of the Clinton girls’ varsity in 2016, Templeton suggested Hellams might make a fine assistant coach. Gardner initially had his doubts, but when he and Hellams got together, the two discovered they felt the same way about the game.
In the four years since, the Red Devils have won, in order, six, 11, 17 and 22 games. The last team advanced to the Upper State semifinals before falling to Keenan.
During the season, Hellams suffered a heart attack. She had to take it easy for a while but was there next to Gardner on the bench as the team won Region 3-3A and advanced into the playoffs. Now she has understandably decided to step down, though it would be a bit premature to say that she is retiring.
“I understand there’s a position of director of player development coming open,” Hellams said. “I’m thinking I might take it.”
Hellams is well suited. Gardner said she was instrumental in the team’s success because, among other duties, she spent time watching the Clinton Middle School and junior varsity teams, identifying talent and encouraging players to work on their games and prepare for the varsity.
The team presented her a game ball or, more accurately, a season ball. Then she got a jersey, No. 13, for the one she once played in. Then Templeton sprang another surprise. Members of the 1996-97 JV team walked into the gym and got together with their old coach.
There may have been a few eyes that were dry in the stands, but not on the floor. It was the feel-good story of a night devised for feeling good.
CHS celebrated its successes and failures, handed out plaques to athletes who earned honor on their teams, in Laurens County, in Region 3-3A and throughout the state. Girls’ tennis, girls’ basketball, cheerleading and cross country, boys and girls alike, had big years. Volleyball and boys’ basketball had rough times. Football improved and made the playoffs.
Good, bad or somewhere in between, all were Red Devils to the core.
