Presbyterian College and head football coach Tommy Spangler has announced the hiring of Doug Saylor as an assistant coach. He will begin immediately and oversee the quarterbacks.
"I am excited and fired up for the opportunity that coach Spangler has given me to coach the quarterbacks back at the D1 level here at PC," said Saylor. "We are going to work hard and put a product on the field our college, alumni, and fan base will be proud of at the QB position.”
Saylor has spent the last 12 seasons in the coaching ranks, most recently spending the past three years at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Before that, he spent one year at Colorado State and the first nine seasons of his coaching career at the University of Georgia.
Saylor, at Northeast Mississippi CC, was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and led an offense that was top 20 in the National Junior College Athletic Association in 2019 with over 213 yards passing per game.
Before he spent time at Northeast Mississippi CC, he spent a season at Colorado State University. He was an offensive graduate assistant during his lone campaign at the Fort Collins school. His focus included instructing the Rams' wide receivers and red-zone offensive procedures.
His implementations and schematics helped Colorado State finish fourth in the nation in red-zone offense with a 94.3 percent success rate.
Colorado State placed third in the Mountain West Conference and 28th in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision with 35.3 points per game during the 2016 season.
Saylor was a student assistant from 2007-11 at Georgia. He trained and worked with six National Football League (NFL) draft picks during that time, including first-round selections A.J. Green, Knowshon Moreno and Matthew Stafford.
The Newnan, Ga., native served as the interim quarterbacks coach for the Bulldogs during the 2014 Belk Bowl.
Saylor has also coached in the prep ranks, serving as offensive coordinator at Tiftarea (Ga.) Academy in 2015. He has a bachelor's degree in sports management from Georgia.
