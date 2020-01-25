Senior Kacie Hall eclipsed 1,000 career points with a fourth-quarter three that sparked a 16-7 run and pushed the Presbyterian College women's basketball team past USC Upstate, 55-42, on Saturday afternoon at Templeton Center.
Freshman Tionna Carter recorded her first collegiate double-double with a game-high 15 points and 14 rebounds. Breanna Lewis scored 15 points to lead the Spartans.
After a cold start to the game for both teams, USC Upstate (6-13, 1-9 Big South) rattled off five quick points with a three from Shelby Glance and layup from Lewis to take a 5-2 lead with 5:22 on the clock. Presbyterian (6-12, 2-7) then heated up with a 14-0 run to end the quarter and take a 16-5 lead after 10 minutes. Tess Santos fueled the Blue Hose offense early, scoring a season-high 10 points.
Upstate cut the lead to just two before Hall's hook shot on the final possession gave PC a 22-18 halftime lead.
Santos knocked down her third three of the game as PC extended its lead with an early 8-0 run in the third quarter to lead 30-20 at 6:53. The Spartans countered with a 9-1 run to make it a one-possession game again, 31-29, following a Kirkwood jumper at 2:59. Carter restored a cushion with a 3-point play following a contested layup, and PC ended the quarter leading 35-31.
Hall sank a big three at 7:30 to extend PC's lead back to four points, 39-35. The basket gave the senior guard from South Webster, Ohio, 1,001 points in her career. It also ignited the Blue Hose offense again, as PC closed out the game on a 16-7 run. Carter contributed six points during the run, while Hall chipped in another open three.
The five points PC allowed to Upstate in the first quarter were the fewest by an opponent since Longwood scored six in the second quarter on January 4.
USC Upstate rebounded from shooting 2-12 (.167) in the first quarter to end the game at 18-50 (.360) and edge Presbyterian's field goal percentage of 34% (18-53). The Blue Hose scored 29 points off 28 turnovers, while the Spartans were only able to score 12 points off 17 PC turnovers.
