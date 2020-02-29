It was Senior Day at Templeton Center, and two of them, Ben Drake and J.C. Younger, were instrumental in Presbyterian’s 76-65 basketball victory over Charleston Southern that ended a 6-game Big South Conference losing streak on Saturday.
The Blue Hose outscored Charleston Southern, 43-33, in the second half to break open a 1-point halftime lead in the final home regular-season game.
Drake led Presbyterian (10-21, 7-11 conference) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He was honored in pregame ceremonies along with fellow seniors Younger and Armel TeTe.
Neither team was able to get a foothold in the first half, which ended with PC leading, 33-32.
The Blue Hose scored five straight points to open the second half and led by six with 17:39 remaining, extending the lead to seven on a Cory Hightower dunk at 15:02. Kody Shubert and Hightower drained 3-pointers during a 12-0 run that pushed the Blue Hose to a 58-42 edge with 10:47 remaining. The Buccaneers never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
Hightower scored 15 points and Younger added 13. Shubert was credited with a career-best seven assists.
Ty Jones and Deontaye Buskey led Charleston Southern (13-17, 7-11) with 19 points apiece, with Jones pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.
