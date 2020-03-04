The Presbyterian College football team and head football coach Tommy Spangler announced on Tuesday the promotion of Roland Matthews to defensive coordinator. Matthews had spent the past four seasons as the Blue Hose defensive line coach.
"I am excited about Roland becoming our defensive coordinator," said Spangler. "He has been loyal to me and our entire coaching staff along with being dedicated to the school as an alum. I know he will continue to do great things moving forward."
Matthews has spent the past four seasons coaching the defensive line for the Blue Hose after working at Methodist (N.C.) University. Before going to Methodist, he spent three years as a student assistant at PC. He assisted as the defensive line coach in 2013 and served as the defensive tackles coach in his final year as a student.
"I am very excited and thankful that Coach Spangler has given me this opportunity," said Matthews. "We've always taken pride in having a tough, physical and hardworking defense under coach Spangler and I am ready to keep that going as we head into spring ball and looking ahead towards next fall."
During his time at PC, he had several different roles in the program which included assisting with practices, in-game coaching and recruiting.
Matthews graduated from PC in May 2014 with a bachelor's degree in both religion and Christian education. The native of Camden is engaged to Caitlin McMahan of Brevard, N.C., who is a Class of 2014 graduate of Presbyterian College, as well.
