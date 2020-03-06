For parents and students in Laurens County schools, not to mention everyone else, Daylight Savings Time goes into effect overnight this weekend. Clocks should be set ahead one hour overnight to take effect early Sunday morning.
You know the familiar term. Spring forward. Fall back.
In School Districts 55 and 56, schools and offices will be closed on Friday, March 13. It was marked as a make-up day on the district school calendars in the event of emergencies or inclement weather. Thus far in the 2019-20 school year, the weather has been suitably clement, which means “mild.”
By state law, school districts are required to include three potential make-up days in their calendar every year. The remaining make-up day is scheduled for Monday, April 13. The districts will continue to communicate information about other adjustments in the calendar if they occur.
