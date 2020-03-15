In response to Governor Henry McMasters’ plans for dealing with COVID-19, all schools in South Carolina will be closed through at least March 31, obviously including Laurens County Districts 55 and 56.
A day off for students was already in place for Monday in both districts, which at least gives parents an opportunity to address issues they may face. In light of hardships that may be placed on parents and guardians, the two districts are doing everything possible to support families through the coronavirus crisis.
Both districts are planning food delivery programs for students beginning this week. District 55 announced it will use the model established by its summer meal program.
LCSD 55 will be providing additional information regarding e-lessons, work packets and the issuance of Chromebook computers to the many students served. School closure includes the cancellation of all extracurricular activities, including practices, games, and STEM Saturdays. The annual State of the Schools Luncheon, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed until further notice.
Only essential staff should report to work on Monday. This includes coordinators and above at the district office, principals, assistant principals, custodians and maintenance personnel at each school site, and any other personnel individually notified by their supervisor.
The governor’s move will have long-term consequences that may affect the school calendars, including the spring breaks scheduled for April 6-10.
With regard to state testing schedules, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is currently seeking a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to potentially cancel the testing this spring.
In regard to COVID-19, the districts have issued advisories for all students to remember to wash their hands, limit visits with sick or the elderly and practice covering their mouths in the event of sneezing or coughing. The coronavirus is spread through the air and is a respiratory infection. Sanitizers or soap is advised to reduce the likelihood of transmission.
District 56 will post additional information on its webpage and Facebook accounts on a regular and as-needed basis.
Both districts hope to return to a normal schedule as soon as possible and will remain in touch with the Office of the Governor and the South Carolina Department of Education regarding their next steps.
