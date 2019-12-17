Presbyterian College officials closed the academic buildings on Monday evening and postponed finals scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, after receiving a bomb threat related to the academic buildings on the main campus.
Campus Police and SLED, working collaboratively in response to the situation on campus, completed their search of the academic buildings and residence halls, and continue working together to investigate the source of the threat and ensure the safety of campus.
The threat is what precipitated the closure of the main campus for Tuesday, Dec. 17. In an abundance of caution, and allowing Campus Police and SLED the time required to complete their work, exams and presentations originally scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed.
“We recognize there is significant concern about postponing finals, but the safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority. The cooperation that our students, faculty and staff have exhibited is representative of the way the PC community comes together when faced with challenges,” said President Bob Staton.
